Posted: Mar 11, 2020 2:42 PMUpdated: Mar 11, 2020 2:44 PM

Garrett Giles

Retired area teachers have given back to one elementary school in Bartlesville so that the students can have a better learning experience.

Jane Phillips Elementary School will be able to purchase books at the Scholastic Book Fair this year thanks to a donation from the Washington County Retired Educators Association. WCREA representatives presented a $1,320 check to the elementary schools' librarian Christel Poston recently. The donation is to help students who might not otherwise be able to buy books.

WCREA members voted in their February meeting to donate $500 from their savings account, and individual members then donated an additional $820.

Elaine Gaut, the WCREA president, and Cindy Dronyk, the WCREA treasurer, presented the check to the school. Other members of the group have also volunteered to help with the book fair next week.

Pictured above from left to right is Gaut, Poston, Dronyk.

(Photo courtesy of Bartlesville Public Schools)