Posted: Mar 11, 2020 4:35 PMUpdated: Mar 11, 2020 4:35 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska Police Chief Nick Mahoney has been serving in his role for a month now and he is already making improvements to the department. Mahoney has been in contact with the Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group, or OMAG, and he says once the department becomes Title 11 compliant, meaning they are abiding by proper policies and procedures, they will be getting some much needed equipment.

The United States Deputies Sheriff's Organization has also agreed to help the department out in a major way.

Mahoney has also signed a contract with a company allowing the officers to get accredited and local training as opposed to traveling long distances. This is also free to the city of Pawhuska.