Posted: Mar 12, 2020 10:32 AMUpdated: Mar 12, 2020 10:32 AM

Ty Loftis

Three defendants will be back in Osage County Court Friday afternoon for a pre-trial hearing.

Toby Bighorse, Daniel Keene and Maurice Kent are all being charged with first or second-degree murder in the alternative for the October 1st, 2018 murder of John Adkins. The three were last back in court in January, but a member of the legal team was unable to attend.

The four were believed to be traveling in a car north of Pawhuska when an argument broke out and Adkins was stabbed and killed. His body was found 17 days later approximately one mile north of Pawhuska.