Posted: Mar 12, 2020 10:35 AMUpdated: Mar 12, 2020 10:38 AM

Tom Davis

St. John Catholic School, providing quality, faith-based education to the Bartlesville Region since 1912, invites you to experience the difference by attending their Open House Thursday, March 26, 6-7 p.m. at 816 South Keeler Avenue in Bartlesville.

St. John School is accepting students pre-Kindergarten 3 years old to 8th grade during this enrollment period.

Elizabeth Trash with St. John School emphasises their low student-teacher ratio of 11:1

St. John Assistant Principal Cristel Miller touts the individualized Student Instruction Dyslexia Student Program, which is not required in Oklahoma Public Schools, along with an emphasis on structured literacy, and critical thinking.

Another plus highlighted during our COMMUNITY CONNECTION program by parent Elise Enterkin is that the students learn to serve school, church, and community.

Financial assistance & scholarships are available but financial aid applications must be started by April 15th. Spanish assistance also available.