Mar 12, 2020

Garrett Giles

The coronavirus is hitting a little bit closer to home as a local university has made an announcement about spring break.

Rogers State University has implemented a series of action plans intended to minimize the effects of the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic at its campuses in Claremore, Pryor and Bartlesville. This includes the implementation of social distancing and remote instruction. At this time there are no confirmed cases of the virus in the RSU community.

Public Relations Director Brandon Irby said RSU wants to prioritize the health and well-being of all three of its campuses in Claremore, Pryor and Bartlesville. He said the extension of spring break will allow RSU to implement social distancing and allow for a health period of time following spring break travel. This is to ensure incubation time for those who may have come in contact with or had been exposed to COVID-19

Irby said student safety is important and that the students at each RSU campus come first. He said they want to continue to provide an environment that promotes campus safety and the well-being of their students and faculty.

In terms of the Coronavirus, Irby said they want to act in abundance of caution. He said this is to guarantee that RSU is providing an evironment in which instruction can be provided outside the classroom. This is said to be in the best interest of the students and faculty at RSU

The Extension of Spring Break and Remote Instruction Schedule is as follows :

The university will extend spring break by one week, March 23-27, for students only.

Faculty, staff and student employees will report to work on Monday, March 23.

Faculty, staff and student employees will use the week of March 23-27 to prepare for remote instruction.

Remote instruction will begin the week of Monday, March 30 and will continue for a minimum of one week.

Irby said university officials will continue to monitor the development of COVID-19 and its potential impact on the RSU campuses. He said that will be an on-going decision as conditions warrant going forward.