Posted: Mar 13, 2020 8:18 AMUpdated: Mar 13, 2020 8:18 AM

Max Gross

Two service members have been announced dead according to the United States Department of Defense. One of them was Air Force Staff Sergeant Marshal D. Roberts, a 28-year-old from Owasso, Oklahoma. One other service member from California was killed as well.

Both service members died March 11, 2020, when their units were engaged by enemy indirect fire at Camp Taji, Iraq. Oklahoma senator James Lankford offered this statement:

“Wednesday’s news is a painful reminder that our sons and daughters, husbands and wives, friends and neighbors are still fighting every day to protect us across the world… to lose a member of our military is never easy; to lose a neighbor is even harder”

Roberts was assigned to the 219th Engineering Installation Squadron, Oklahoma Air National Guard. Several other service men and women were injured in the attack.