Posted: Mar 13, 2020 10:16 AMUpdated: Mar 13, 2020 10:16 AM

Ty Loftis

Local health officials are taking their orders from the Oklahoma State Department of Health when dealing with the coronavirus. Emergency Manager of Osage County, Jerry Roberts has been told that the public needs to use common sense when dealing with the virus.

As of Friday morning, six states had closed public schools indefinitely because of the coronavirus outbreak. From what Roberts has heard, there are no plans for Oklahoma to join that list.

The state of Oklahoma has currently had three confirmed cases of the coronavirus.