Posted: Mar 13, 2020 11:27 AMUpdated: Mar 13, 2020 11:27 AM

Garrett Giles

A situational update regarding the coronavirus will be given by Renee Wantland from the Washington County Health Department in the next County Commissioner meeting.

Aside from the COVID-19 update, the Commissioners will discuss and take possible action on a request for the approval of allocation of the alcoholic beverage tax from the Washington County Treasurer.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on Monday, March 16th at 9:30 a.m. They will meet in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room located on the second floor of the County Administration, which can be found at 400 S. Johnstone Ave in Downtown Bartlesville.