Posted: Mar 13, 2020 12:25 PMUpdated: Mar 13, 2020 12:48 PM

Garrett Giles

In the interest of the health and safety of its guests, the Rogers State University Foundation has announced that it is canceling its upcoming Bartlesville Scholarship Breakfast, previously scheduled for Friday, March 27th.

Steve Valencia, the Vice President for Development at RSU, said in a statement: “Our donors are passionate about the cause of supporting scholarships for students attending Rogers State University-Bartlesville, but in good conscience we cannot invite them to a large public event in this current climate. We are disappointed as were on pace for record attendance and dollars raised for scholarships.”

Event sponsors and donors will be contacted about options for their gifts and pledges.

Valencia said “We are grateful for the strong support of the auction from the Bartlesville community. The need for scholarship support continues, and likely has increased because of the economic effects of COVID-19.”

Questions about the Bartlesville Scholarship Breakfast should be directed to Angie Thompson, development officer for RSU Bartlesville, at 918.338.8023 or athompson@rsu.edu.