Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man has been arrested and is being charged with his second offense of driving under the influence since the start of 2020. Charles Cody Cummings is also being charged with driving with a canceled, suspended or revoked license, resisting arrest and malicious injury or destruction to property.

On Wednesday evening, police officers received a phone call regarding a rolling domestic assault and battery traveling northbound on highway 75 near Ochelata. Officers learned that there were two passengers in the car and said car was traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour.

After several location updates, officers located the vehicle near 2400 Rd and Silverlake Rd. The officers chased the vehicle for a short time before Cummings parked the car. Officers instructed Cummings to get out of the vehicle and he was informed that he was being placed into investigate detention.

Officers noticed Cummings was sweating profusely and that his muscles were twitching uncontrollably. His mood would swing rapidly as well. Officers determined that he was under the influence of methamphetamine and alcohol.

While talking to the two victims, officers noted that they were driving back from Tulsa and Cummings demanded to drive. During the ride home, an argument broke out causing his driving to become erratic. They asked Cummings to pull over so that someone else could drive multiple times.

Cummings saw his bond set at $25,000. He is next due back in court on Friday, March 27th at 9 a.m.