Posted: Mar 13, 2020 3:11 PMUpdated: Mar 13, 2020 3:15 PM

Garrett Giles

President Trump declared a national emergency as the coronavirus rears its ugly head around the world.

In response to this national emergency, Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville has released the following statement:

“The health and safety of patients and associates are always our top priorities. Our infection control specialists work closely with the CDC and local public health authorities to explore and identify avenues to detect, protect and respond in accordance with current recommendations and guidelines.

Based on current recommendations and guidelines, we have in place proper infection control precautions and protocols to protect patients, associates and visitors. Caregivers are trained in these protocols to ensure we’re providing patients with personalized care by understanding and addressing their health needs upon entering our sites of care.

According to the CDC, for the general public, who are unlikely to be exposed to this virus at this time, the immediate health risk from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is considered low.

The best ways to prevent the spread of viruses such as COVID-19 are normal daily precautions, including washing hands, staying home when you’re sick and avoiding contact with anyone who is sick."

If you believe you have had contact with someone who is confirmed to have, or is being evaluated for, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), please contact your physician. The CDC recommends that individuals call ahead before going to a doctor's office or emergency room and inform clinical staff about symptoms and any recent travel.