Posted: Mar 13, 2020 3:18 PMUpdated: Mar 13, 2020 3:19 PM

Tom Davis

This afternoon, Representative Kevin Hern (OK-01) released the following statement calling on Speaker Pelosi to keep Congress in session next week to continue negotiations on a bipartisan funding bill to combat COVID-19.

“When the President declares our country to be in a state of emergency, we do not abandon our posts and return home,” said Rep. Hern. “The Senate has already called off their state work period next week and is keeping the senators in DC to continue coronavirus negotiations. We owe it to our constituents to do the same and draft legislation that can pass the House, pass the Senate, and be signed into law by President Trump. It’s pointless to rush through the process with a bill that will never see the light of day after a partisan vote in the House.

Rep. Hern continued, “Speaker Pelosi has a chance to show what kind of leader she is. Will she put aside partisan games to help protect the American people from the coronavirus pandemic? Or will she tighten her grip and leave Republican leaders out of the negotiations, resulting in a bill that goes nowhere? If she’s serious about combatting this virus, she will do whatever it takes to draft a bill that could be signed into law tomorrow – and that means working with Republicans. I urge her in the strongest possible terms to call off our recess next week until we get a bill to the President’s desk.”

In addition, Rep. Hern has written a letter to Speaker Pelosi articulating the need for Congress to stay in session until they can come to a bipartisan agreement for the benefit of the American people. He is circulating the letter around his colleagues to gain bipartisan support.

The text of Rep. Hern’s letter to Speaker Pelosi can be found here.