Posted: Mar 13, 2020 3:31 PMUpdated: Mar 13, 2020 4:00 PM

Garrett Giles

Local music is even taking a hit because of the coronavirus.

OKM Music announced Friday it is postponing the Festival Prelude: Beethoven and the Future of Music performance scheduled for Thursday, April 23rd, 2020 featuring the University of Oklahoma Symphony to Sunday, October 4th, 2020.

“We are committed to the safety of our patrons, OU musicians, community and OKM staff. Additionally, as the OU musicians are on extended leave from the University through early April, we respect the disruption this will cause to the students and want them to have ample time to prepare for this concert in addition to finishing their semester. As such, this decision has been made to allow for the safety and well-being of all concerned. OKM Music continues to closely monitor the situation regarding COVID-19, and will continue to follow the recommendations of Washington County Emergency Management, the Oklahoma Health Department, as well as the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention,” said OKM Music Chairman of the Board, Mary Lynn Mihm.

Current ticket-holders for this performance will be issued new tickets with the new date. If a refund is requested for a purchased ticket or a Patron would like to donate the funds from a purchased ticket to OKM Music, please contact the OKM Music Box Office. All ticket-related questions can be directed to the OKM Music Box Office, 918-336-9900 or the Bartlesville Community Center at 918-337-2787. Box office hours are Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause but hope this will help add to the collaborative effort of all citizens in preventing the spread of COVID-19. OKM Music is excited to present the University of Oklahoma Symphony on October 4 and believes our Community will be ready for a warm Bartlesville welcome to the University of Oklahoma Symphony”, said Mihm.

Currently, the 36th Annual OKM Music Festival, is still planned to take place June 12 through June 18. For more information on the 2020 OKM Music Festival, visit okmmusic.org.