Posted: Mar 13, 2020 5:13 PMUpdated: Mar 13, 2020 5:16 PM

Garrett Giles

An Oilfield trailer and a backhoe flipped on Highway 75 in Bartlesville on Friday afternoon.

Sergeant Daniel Elkins with the Bartlesville Police Department said the driver was heading northbound on the highway and was in the inside lane when the front driver-side tire blew out. Sgt. Elkins said all things considered, the driver did an excellent job in controlling his vehicle.

After the tire blew on the Oilfield truck, the driver crossed over into the southbound lanes of traffic. Sgt. Elkins said the driver did strike another vehicle as the driver was leaving the roadway.

No one was injured in the collision. Crews worked in the outside southbound lane of Highway 75 in Bartlesville. However, the Bartlesville Police Department took both southbound lanes and diverted traffic around the accident from Price Road to just past the ASAP General Store.

The accident took place at 4:11 p.m. on Friday. The scene was cleared by 5:50 p.m.