Posted: Mar 14, 2020 3:41 AMUpdated: Mar 14, 2020 4:50 AM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma’s public health officials have announced the first presumptive positive COVID-19 case in Oklahoma County.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health said the individual is a woman in her 60s who had recent travel to Florida. She is in isolation at home and public health officials have commenced contact investigation. Officials noted the presumptive case is unrelated to other COVID -19 cases in Oklahoma.

There are now four cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

To protect yourself, please avoid people who are sick, wash your hands frequently and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

If you have a fever, cough or shortness of breath, the OSDH asks that you please contact your primary care physician. Your primary care physician can recommend a test, although due to the limited amount of testing materials, may recommend self-quarantine until symptoms subside or additional testing resources become available. Clinicians may recommend testing for other respiratory illnesses, including flu. Those who are uninsured may call 211 for community resources.

Materials necessary to complete a COVID-19 test have been limited in Oklahoma. The OSDH recently received 500 additional testing kits that will allow for slightly wider testing parameters. Additional testing kits have been ordered from the CDC, but the quantity received will depend on national supply.

As additional testing kits are received, the testing parameters may be widened as needed. It is important to prioritize testing for individuals who meet CDC guidelines for testing. The OSDH said they have improved their partnerships with health care providers to broaden screening for more aggressive identification for those who qualify for testing; individuals who have symptoms and exposure to a positive case or travel to areas of geographic spread, including domestic travel.