Posted: Mar 14, 2020 1:50 PMUpdated: Mar 14, 2020 1:56 PM

Garrett Giles

Spirit Church in Bartlesville has addressed the COVID-19 pandemic, and has decided to keep its doors open on Sunday.

Lead Pastor Darryl Wootton said there is no room in the life of a believer in Christ for panic. He said in the Scripture, God shows up and says, "Do not fear." Therefore, we can cross out panic as a viable option for the believer.

However, Pastor Wootton said we should not live in denial. He said Spirit Church is listening to health care professionals and they want to do all that they can to help prevent the spread of any disease.

The Book of Ephesians states that we are to be compassionate with one another. While we may not live in fear of the coronavirus, Pastor Wootton said senior adults, or those susceptible to respiratory diseases might be worried. He said we should encourage them.

We know we should not panic, and we know that we should not be in denial, but there is one more point to be made. The third option is to be full of the Holy Spirit.

Pastor Wootton said we must “wash and pray” instead of barely washing or not washing at all. He said we should thoroughly wash our hands without panic, and without power. We should keep ourselves clean and believe in the power of the Holy Spirit.

Experts said the coronavirus is spread through mucous membranes. Washing is one practical step to stay healthy. Other steps to follow include touching your face less and keeping appropriate distances from those that are experiencing illness.

Spirit Church promotes Love, Joy, and Peace. Pastor Wootton said it is also a safe, clean space. He said they already have protective measures in place.

Surfaces have been wiped down constantly. There are also hand-sanitizing stations scattered about the church as well. If you are sick, you are encouraged to watch online at spiritchurch.tv.

Pastor Wootton said the coronavirus cannot affect your mind, your spirit, or your heart unless you allow it. He said in the power of the Holy Spirit, gird up and guard up with the entire armor of God.

Wear the helmet of salvation to get your thoughts right. Wear the breast plate to protect your heart. Prepare yourself with the Gospel of peace. Pastor Wootton said he believes the church will show the world that they love them, that they always have their strength and joy in the Lord, and that they will even find peace even when it does not make sense to have peace. That is the peace that passes all understanding.

Spirit Church will hold services at 9:00 and 11:00 a.m.

To watch the video of Pastor Wootton addressing the coronavirus, click here.