Posted: Mar 16, 2020 3:47 AMUpdated: Mar 16, 2020 3:54 AM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council will hold public hearings for four structures that could be deemed as dilapidated in their meeting on Monday night.

The structures are located at 818 E. 4th Street, 812 E 7th Street, 431 N. Ross, and 327 N. Boudinot Avenue. Once the public hearings close for each site, the Dewey City Council will then discuss whether or not to call the structures dilapidated.

Also in the meeting, the Council will discuss and possibly vote on approving an ordinance that would amend the zoning ordinance for the City of Dewey. This would amend Section 8.2, or the Table of Permitted Uses in Zoning Districts.

The meeting begins at 7:00 p.m. at City Hall located at 411 E. Don Tyler Avenue.