Posted: Mar 16, 2020 6:53 AMUpdated: Mar 16, 2020 6:55 AM

Garrett Giles

An arrest took place outside of a daycare along Frank Phillips Boulevard in Bartlesville recently.

According to an affidavit, officers arrived at the daycare and observed Amanda West holding her child. Daycare workers were blocking West from leaving the facility as she did not have custody over the girl. The officer also stated that West was acting erratic as if she were on narcotics and was using explicit language often. During her rants, West was seen spacing out randomly and staring off towards her car

The officer was able to get the child back to the daycare workers before another officer arrived to assist with West. It was said that West handed over the child without any complications.

While searching West's vehicle, officers found a lighter commonly associated with methamphetamine. The officer outside of the vehicle watching West took her to the ground after he said she grabbed him inappropriately. She was in handcuffs when the alleged assault occurred.

EMS was then called out to check on West. During this time, the arresting officer talked with the day care workers and child welfare. It was stated that there was concern the day prior that West was under the influence of drugs. Someone else cared for the child that night and West was said to have gone to the guardians home at 4:30 a.m. to scream at them. That verified to police that West was not the custodial parent and that there is a safety plan in place until West could be further assessed.

From there West was place in the back of the patrol care. Police waited for EMS to arrive but West's behavior remained unchanged, so they took her to the Washington County Detention Center. The incident was recorded with a body camera.

West is being charged with public intoxication and assault and battery on a police officer. Her bond was set at $10,000. West is to appear again in court on March 27th at 9:00 a.m.