Posted: Mar 16, 2020 10:41 AMUpdated: Mar 16, 2020 11:29 AM

Garrett Giles

Regional Preparedness & Response Planner for Region 2 Tracy Walker gave a situational update on COVID-19 during the Washington County Commissioners meeting on Monday.

Walker (pictured standing) said local health departments should have a sign on their front door that will direct you to a side door should you feel ill. He said no matter what, you are to visit with a nurse there who will talk to you and suggest that you talk to your local doctor / provider.

2 Chronicles 7:14 was read by Chairman of the Board of Washington County Commissioners Mike Dunlap. The verse read: "My people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves in prayer and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land."

You are asked to not go directly into an emergency room or local health department if you are not feeling well. Walker said if you test positive for the virus, you are to self-quarantine. He said the severity of your illness will determine whether or not you will be sent to a local hospital.

There are no local health departments that are testing for the coronavirus at this time. The Oklahoma State Department of Health is anticipating a time in which they will be able to test at the local level, but now is not the time. Currently, the OSDH is testing at the public health lab in Oklahoma City.

People are being test through oral and nasal swabbing. The expected turnaround time for each test result is 24 to 72 hours.

The report presented by Walker further states that the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is a respiratory illness that can spread from person-to-person. The virus that causes novel (meaning new) coronavirus was first identified in Wuhan, China. COVID-19 was officially labeled by the World Health Organization on Feb. 11th, 2020.

It is speculated that the virus emerged from an animal source. Now the virus is spreading from person-to-person. Close contact is said to be 6-feet. Asymptomatic transmission is still under investigation. This means health professionals are looking to see if people can spread the virus even if they do not display the symptoms associated with COVID-19.

Common symptoms include fever, cough, fatigue, sore throat, and shortness of breath. Severe complications include pneumonia in both lungs. Multi-organ failure, and death. Those who are 60 and older are said to be the most susceptible for the illness. It is also dangerous for people with chronic medical conditions or immunosuppressive conditions.

If you are sick, stay home. Health officials advise that you cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. You are also asked to clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces. Washing your hands for 20 seconds, avoiding non-essential travel, and avoiding close interactions with the sick are other steps you are recommended to take.

Make sure to call ahead before going to a doctor's office or emergency room. You are advised to tell the doctor about your symptoms and your recent travels. If you do come down with the virus, you could be incubated for two to 14 days.

As of Thursday, March 12th, there are 130,849 cases worldwide with 116 countries effected. High incidence countries with ongoing transmission include Mainland China, South Korea, Iran and Italy (which has been hit the heaviest with the virus). There are 1,579 confirmed cases in the United States with 44 states and the District of Columbia.

High incident states include Washington, California, New York, Texas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. There are eight cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, with three of them in Tulsa. 174 people have tested negative for the virus in the Sooner State. There are four pending cases.

The current Emergency Operation Center activation level stands at a three. Walker said Oklahoma is planned and trained for a pandemic. Washington County Emergency Management Executive Director Kary Cox added that the best thing people can do is remain calm. He said panic will help no one, not even you.