Posted: Mar 16, 2020 7:08 PMUpdated: Mar 16, 2020 7:08 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville City Council approved several items related to getting audio and lighting equipment for the downtown Tower Center at Unity Square project. First, the council approved the appropriation of $33,000 for the sale of a piece of property near the Civitan Park on Silverlake Road.

The item costs just over $78,000. This sale money combined with $40,000 in donations will put the council close to paying for the upgrades. Council stated the Bartlesville Community Center would be able to cover the roughly $5,000 gap to complete the project. Councilman Alan Gentges says the equipment will be high quality.

The council awarded the bid for work to AMI Contractors out of Tulsa. Gentges is still planning for the space to debut May 1, but did caution that current events could put that timeline in jeopardy.