Posted: Mar 16, 2020 7:45 PMUpdated: Mar 16, 2020 7:46 PM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma Capital Bank in Skiatook was robbed and the police are looking for the suspect.

According to the Skiatook Police Department, the robbery occurred on Thursday, March 12th around 9:30 a.m. The suspect (pictured) is described as six-feet to six-feet and two-inches tall. The individual is also believed to weigh 200 to 250 pounds.

The suspects vehicle was described as a early to mid 2000s Chevy or GMC two door pick up that is silver in color. If you have any information regarding the robbery, you are asked to call 918.396.2424.