Posted: Mar 16, 2020 8:29 PMUpdated: Mar 16, 2020 8:29 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington Park Mall is changing its hours because of COVID-19.

According to the shopping center’s website, they will operate from noon until 7:00 p.m. every day except for Sunday. On Sunday the mall will be open from noon to 6:00 p.m. This took effect on Monday and these hours will remain this way until further notice.

The Washington Park Mall said: “We remain committed to supporting the operations of our retailers. We recognize that, in light of concerns surrounding the coronavirus, retailers and merchants may implement their own corporate policies regarding modified hours or temporary store closures.”

The mall said they are taking these steps:

The CDC guidelines on workplace cleanliness include an increased frequency of cleaning highly touchable areas throughout a property. We are disinfecting high traffic areas within the center and parking garages.

As an extra precaution, we are working with our housekeeping vendors to increase the frequency and intensity of cleaning touchable surfaces using a strong disinfectant known to eradicate viruses.

Hand sanitizer dispensers have been placed throughout the center and will be replenished or replaced as needed.

They continue to monitor the situation and the government’s response. If there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 at the shopping center, they will alert the community and work with local, state and federal health officials to ensure an appropriate plan is in place to help diminish the spread of the virus.

Ways in which you can stay healthy were also offered by the mall:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds

Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

If you do become sick with respiratory symptoms such as fever and cough, please stay away from work, school or other people to avoid spreading the illness

Keep a safe distance from others

The Washington Park mall saidthey are closely monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak, in particular the potential impact within our local community. There is nothing more important than maintaining a safe environment, and they said they will be taking all necessary precautions for the well-being of our entire shopping center community.