Posted: Mar 17, 2020 10:28 AMUpdated: Mar 17, 2020 10:28 AM

Max Gross

Phillips 66 has advised its employees that measures will be taken in the interest of public health in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. In an email sent to all employees, Phillips 66 advised that it is moving to a “critical staff work policy,” in its Bartlesville offices and at the Research Center. This policy will become effective March 18 and run through April 1.

Some workers have been deemed critical to the everyday operations while other have been labeled as “remote workers”. Phillips 66 is encouraging all employees to engage in social distancing. The company plans on providing weekly status updates on the situation.

Full statement to employees here.