Posted: Mar 17, 2020 11:16 AMUpdated: Mar 17, 2020 11:47 AM

Evan Fahrbach

There are still no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Washington County.

KWON spoke with Washington County Emergency Manager Kary Cox, Regional Preparedness & Response Planner for Region 2 Tracy Walker, and the Oklahoma State Department of Health - all say the virus has yet to officially reach the county.

The State Department of Health is releasing daily updates. As of the most recent advisory at noon on Tuesday - there are 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Oklahoma.

Those 17 positive test results are out of 264 total tests administered, which is a postive rate of 6.4 percent.

Six of the 17 cases are in Oklahoma County. Three in Tulsa, two in Canadian and Kay Counties and one each in Cleveland, Jackson, Pawnee and Payne counties.

All cases of the virus in Oklahoma are age 18 or above. Five are older than 50. Eleven of the cases are male, while six are female.