Posted: Mar 17, 2020 12:25 PMUpdated: Mar 17, 2020 12:25 PM

Evan Fahrbach

The Agape Mission in Bartlesville is looking for some help after some transitions this week because of COVID-19.

The Agape Mission is serving to-go meals only at this time to help limit the spread of the virus.

Because of this, they are searching for donations for to-go containers to help with the demand.

Executive Director of the Agape Mission, Sherri Smith, is asking for lidded foam containers, like you might get at a restaurant. They also have a need for 12-oz foam bowls with lips and gloves.

The Agape Mission is a non-profit and non-denominational organization located in Bartlesville, that helps serve more than 4,000 meals a month for those in need in the area.