Posted: Mar 17, 2020 1:19 PMUpdated: Mar 17, 2020 1:24 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville City Council talked about the city’s role in the COVID-19 pandemic at its special meeting on Monday night. City Manager Mike Bailey said the essential functions of the city government will stay in service no matter what.

Bailey says that the city staff is working on plans for those essential departments currently. Bailey is aware of the widespread concern among citizens of Bartlesville. The city has engaged with Washington County Emergency Management in terms of how to proceed going forward. Bailey said he doesn’t want to feed in to the panic. There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bartlesville at this time.