Posted: Mar 17, 2020 2:03 PMUpdated: Mar 17, 2020 2:03 PM

Ty Loftis

A press release from Elder Care states that their board of directors have decided to close its building to the public through Tuesday, March 31st.

The release states that the decision was made in part because of the most recent government recommendations and in an effort to keep clients, staff and visitors safe. The release further stated that community health and safety is paramount and that Elder Care staff have been asked to stay home with compensation during this time.

The Bohon Senior Health Clinic will remain open with access only granted to scheduled patients. Brighter Living Companion Services and Care Management will continue serving their clients as long as safely possible.