Posted: Mar 17, 2020 3:24 PMUpdated: Mar 17, 2020 4:56 PM

Max Gross

Tri-County Tech in Bartlesville becomes the latest institution in Bartlesville to close amid COVID-19 concerns. The school is closing its doors to the public until April 6th as suggested by the Oklahoma State Board of Education and Governor Kevin Stitt. Superintendent and CEO Lindel Fields says the school is hoping to be operating normally again soon but will work on plans in the meantime.

All events and services including the Osage Market are closed to the public. Fields added that no decision has been made about the child development center. He expects a decision on that front by Friday.