Posted: Mar 17, 2020 3:54 PMUpdated: Mar 17, 2020 3:54 PM

Ty Loftis

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly made the announcement Tuesday afternoon that all public schools will be closed for the remainder of the semester. Kelly made it clear that school will still go on, as she said there is a task force in place right now that is working on ways to allow students to learn in the most effective way possible.

The task force will produce a report in the near future about the best way to proceed.