Posted: Mar 17, 2020 10:22 PMUpdated: Mar 17, 2020 10:25 PM

Max Gross

A man has been found dead inside of his Osage County home, according to a press release from the Bartlesville Police Department. The alleged incident occurred on the 1100 Block of Maple Avenue in Bartlesville. The BPD release stated that preliminary investigation shows the man died from injuries to his head believed to be caused by a blunt object.

The man was taken to the residence by a friend were an altercation occurred. Police say the man refused medical attention after being taken back to his home. An ongoing investigation between the BPD and Osage County Sheriff’s Office is being conducted. Two suspects have been taken into custody.

The BPD says further information will be released at a later time. No names have been released at this time.