Posted: Mar 18, 2020 3:24 AMUpdated: Mar 18, 2020 7:08 AM

Garrett Giles

Crews respond to a single car rollover accident at Durham and Highway 123 just north of the Medical Lodges of Dewey.

Dewey Fire was dispatched to the scene around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday. Upon arrival, the occupants were out of the vehicle and fire crews took control of the scene while they waited for EMS and a wrecker service to arrive.

According to EMS Captain Jacob Cox, all occupants in the vehicle were transported to the local medical center in fair condition. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Dewey Police, and Bartlesville Ambulance Service assisted with the accident.

(Photo courtesy: Dewey Fire)