Posted: Mar 18, 2020 1:30 PMUpdated: Mar 18, 2020 1:39 PM

Max Gross

Three people have been arrested in connection to the Tuesday death of Charles Bethel in Bartlesville. Omar Marano, Cynthia Fish and Amber Hall all made court appearances in Washington County on Wednesday. Marano is being held on recommended charges of murder in the first degree while the other two could be charged with conspiracy.

According to an affidavit, the victim had asked Hall if she wanted to hang out and smoke methamphetamine. Hall took offense to this. Marano and Fish helped her devise a plan to rob Bethel. She told him to arrive at 1116 South Maple Avenue in Bartlesville, a residence that belonged to Marano.

The three were hanging out at a different residence on Armstrong Avenue in Bartlesville. The two left together and arrived at the Maple Ave. home. A witness statement says the two arrived in a truck. She saw a male exit the truck with a baseball bat in his hands. She heard screams of pain coming from inside the residence. The witness—Bethel’s roommate—went into the home and found him bleeding from his head. Police say there was evidence of blood related to a violent crime in the room. A bat matching the description was found behind the Armstrong Ave. residence later.

The witness took Bethel back to the residence they shared in Shidler, Oklahoma. She says he refused medical attention. When the witness woke up in the morning she found Bethel dead in his bed.

Bond for Marano was set at $500,000. Fish and Hall’s bonds were each set at $250,000. All three will appear in court on Friday where formal charges could be presented.