Posted: Mar 18, 2020 3:08 PMUpdated: Mar 18, 2020 3:08 PM

Max Gross

Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen confirmed that 4-6 prisoners have been released from the Washington County Detention Center. The prisoners have been released on their own-recognizance which means they can bond out without a fee but are still responsible for all future legal proceedings. Owen explains the releases.

Owen says this is a part of a jail-wide ‘common sense approach’ that prioritizes the health and safety of inmates and staff. Despite restrictions at the courthouse the jail is still running as normal, with the exception of inmate visitation, which has been temporarily suspended. The sheriff says screening is a major part of the jail’s operation.

Owen says cleaning will continue. He says jail protocol in dealing with the COVID-19 sickness is similar to how they have dealt with other illnesses in the past.