Posted: Mar 18, 2020 4:51 PMUpdated: Mar 18, 2020 4:54 PM

Garrett Giles

Tri County Tech’s CEO and Superintendent Lindel Fields says they are continuing to monitor the COVID-19 situation and that they are closing their Child Development Center until April 6th.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Fields said: “Social distancing is one of the essential protective measures to flatten the curve of this virus. I cannot emphasize the seriousness of following these measures to help our neighbors, friends, and families.”

Child Development Center at Tri County Tech is closed effective immediately. Should you have questions, call 918.331.3333 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. You can also send an email to EnrichingLives@TriCountyTech.edu.