Posted: Mar 19, 2020 6:00 AMUpdated: Mar 19, 2020 6:01 AM

Garrett Giles

Following recommendations regarding public health concerns related to COVID-19, the Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Wellness Connection Fitness Center in Bartlesville and the Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Health for Life Fitness Center in Independence, KS, will temporarily close effective immediately at least through April 1st.

This also includes all cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation classes at Jane Phillips. The health and safety of the hospital’s members, patients and associates is their highest priority and they say that they are working to keep our community healthy and prevent the spread of infection.