Posted: Mar 19, 2020 6:52 AMUpdated: Mar 19, 2020 6:55 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Administration Offices are limiting access to their building to protect staff and the public from the spread of COVID-19.

County Treasurer Melissa Thornbrough said this includes her office, the Assessor’s Office, the Clerk’s Office and the Court Clerk’s Office. As the treasurer, Thornbrough wanted to encourage people to mail in their taxes or follow other recommended options until further notice before the March 31st deadline.

One recommendation is to pay taxes online. Thornbrough said they are working with their online vendor to remove the $1.50 fee if you pay with an e-check. She said the Treasurer's Office is doing what it can to absorb the fee.

The hope is that the Treasurer's Office can offer free services to the public so they can pay their taxes online. Thornbrough said you can pay online with your credit card if you go to countycourthouse.org. She said you can also bring your payments to their drop box in the main lobby of the building located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.

The drop-box can be accessed from outside if the building is closed. You can also come into the lobby during normal business hours. Envelops will be available that you can put your payment in before you drop it into the drop box. Thornbrough said the box is secure and is checked frequently.

If those options do not suit you, you can call 918.337.2810 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Thornbrough said if they get the online system fixed, they will be able to offer the online payment method over the phone as well. She said this will them help you if you do not feel comfortable with paying your taxes online.

Cash makes things a bit more difficult. If at all possible, you are asked to stop and get a money order or a cashiers check. If that does not work, the Treasurer's Office will make it work, but it may take longer for the transaction to go through.

The Washington County Administration wants to do whatever they can to keep you safe and help you make your payments on time. Thornbrough said you can also call them to let them know that you are coming by to drop off your payment and they will meet you at the door if you do not want to come inside. She said there will be five people in the Treasurer's Office on hand to take your calls.

With eveything changing by the minute, Thornbrough said they will continue to monitor the situations. She said they will take your ideas, concerns and questions whenever you call. Should things change, Thornbrough said they will do what they can to let the people of Washington County know as soon as possible.