Posted: Mar 19, 2020 10:12 AMUpdated: Mar 19, 2020 11:41 AM

Max Gross

Washington County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.44 cases have been reported over 14 different counties within the state. The OSDH confirmed the case early on Thursday. Jessica Milberger with the OSDH says the case is still fresh and information is limited.

The city were the patient is located and other information will not release at this time. Milberger says that HIPAA laws prevent the release of information like this. After the preliminary investigations Milberger thinks more details will be released.

The 44 Oklahoma cases are up from 29 on Wednesday. This was out of 466 tests administered. That is a positive rate of 9.8-percent, which is up from 7.7 percent on Wednesday. There are four hospitalizations out of the 44 people confirmed with the virus.

There are two cases of children ages four and younger. 21 of the positives are age 50 or higher. 23 are age 49 and younger. Earlier on Thursday it was reported that the first COVID-19 related death in Oklahoma occurred.

More details to come.