Posted: Mar 19, 2020 10:28 AMUpdated: Mar 19, 2020 10:36 AM

Garrett Giles

According to the National Weather Service’s Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service, the Caney River near Ramona is projected to crest at 26-feet overnight, which puts the river right at the minor flood stage in the southern portion of Washington County.

Washington County Emergency Manager Kary Cox said the County Commissioners have been surveying roads to see which roadways are covered in water. He said several roads from County Road 2400 south are expericing issues with high water.

At least one car flooded out on the roadways. No water rescues have been performed.

Cox said people need to be aware that some county roadways are covered by flood waters. He said as long as Washington County does not receive another heavy rain, that water should recede rapidly.

The Caney River near Bartlesville is topping out at about 8.1-feet. Heavier rains were recorded in southeastern Washington County by the EOC, which is why the river levels are higher near Ramona. Tributaries from Nowata County received heavy rainfall as well which contributed to the higher river levels.

It is known for a fact that only three-quarters of an inch of rain was recorded in the Bartlesville area. In the last 24 hours, the Ramona area received 1.3 inches of rain.

There is a slight chance of rain for the remainder of Thursday. Things should clear up into the weekend, but there is a possibility of a hard freeze Saturday into Sunday. Rain chances are expected to pick back up on Monday and Tuesday.

Cox said reminds you to turn around and take a different if you see water on the roadways. He said driving through high waters is not worth the risk.