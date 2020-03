Posted: Mar 19, 2020 10:33 AMUpdated: Mar 19, 2020 10:33 AM

Ty Loftis

The city of Bartlesville saw several power surges throughout the night in light of the severe weather that passed through the area, but Corporate Communications Director for PSO, Stan Whiteford said there were few outages.

As of 11 o' clock there were five power outages reported in Bartlesville.