Posted: Mar 19, 2020 12:24 PMUpdated: Mar 19, 2020 12:24 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Court Clerk’s Office will be closed to the general public until April 6th, at which time they will re-evaluate the situation.

Due to the spread of the Coronavirus, their office has determined that limiting the public’s exposure to county employees, and vice versa, would best help contain the potential spread of the virus. As a result, this office will handle daily activities in a modified manner.

Filings will be taken by mail and email with originals to follow. Payments can be mailed, credit cards accepted by phone, or paid online at odcr.com. If you have questions, call 918.337.2870.

Marriage Licenses will continue to be issued to those who have wedding plans during this time. You must call to set up a time to pick up your license.