Posted: Mar 19, 2020 2:02 PMUpdated: Mar 19, 2020 2:02 PM

Ty Loftis

The Dewey City Council signed a resolution Thursday afternoon that will help to curve the spread of the COVID-19 virus. With this resolution, Mayor Tom Hays hopes to limit the number of people at events and gatherings in public venues. Hays added some advice for Dewey residents.

The resolution includes the following declarations: