Posted: Mar 19, 2020 2:03 PMUpdated: Mar 19, 2020 2:14 PM

Max Gross

The former President of the Blue Star Mothers OK19 Chapter in Bartlesville has been arrested on claims that she embezzled close to $50,000 over five years. Angel Barrows appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday facing a felony count of embezzlement.

According to an affidavit, a police investigation started in November 2019 after financial discrepancies were brought to light by the current president and treasurer. The investigation unveiled 406 transactions totaling $26,396 that did not appear to benefit BSMA. Also, 131 ATM transactions totaling $20,179 were discovered. Further, 23 payments to a credit card for $4,547 were discovered through bank records.

Barrow was interviewed by police on Wednesday. She initially denied using any of the BSMA accounts for personal use. Later in the interview Barrows was not able to come up with a viable reason for the records to show the missing funds. She stated she did not want to give the organization a black eye and that she was sorry.

Barrow is being held on a $10,000 bond and is to have no contact with the organization.