There has yet to be a positive test of the coronavirus in Osage County, but Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts says he is running out of protective gear such as masks for county employees. Roberts has asked for help, but has had little response from those at the state level.

Roberts was planning on speaking with the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management again on Thursday afternoon in hopes of finding a solution because working conditions are beginning to get dangerous for certain employees.

Roberts says it is best for the residents of Osage county to continue the practice of social distancing and stay indoors as much as possible.