Posted: Mar 20, 2020 6:40 AMUpdated: Mar 20, 2020 6:45 AM

Garrett Giles

In a special meeting, the Bartlesville City Council will consider the approval of an ordinance that would authorize the rescheduling of an election in the City of Bartlesville.

The original election is currently scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 7th. If approved, the election pertaining to the issuance of general obligation bonds of the City would be rescheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 25th. The Council will also consider the rescheduling of the election that pertains to the extension of a one-half of a percent sales tax to the same date. The Council approved an ordinance in February to send both elections before the public on in early-April.

Councilman Paul Stuart did provide sample ballots earlier this week. He said sample ballots help people prepare what they might see on Election Day.

You can go to okvoterportal.okelections.us to look up sample ballots or sign-up to vote absentee.

Sample ballots for the upcoming elections can be found below.

The Bartlesville City Council will discuss the rescheduling of the election, however, on Monday, March 23rd at 7:00 p.m. They will meet at City Hall, which is located at 401 S. Johnstone Ave.