Posted: Mar 20, 2020 11:50 AMUpdated: Mar 20, 2020 11:50 AM

Ty Loftis

Due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus, the Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet at the Osage County Fairgrounds Agriculture Building so that those in attendance won’t be so close to one another. The Osage County Courthouse continues to be closed off to the public.

At the top of the meeting, there will be possible action taken to sign a disaster emergency proclamation for Osage County.

The commissioners will consider transferring $300,000 worth of funds within the health department. This was on the agenda last week, but nobody from the health department was on hand to explain why they need the money to be transferred so the commissioners decided to table the item.

The commissioners will talk about quotes regarding putting a new metal detector inside the Osage County Courthouse. The commissioners will also look to sign an interlocal agreement with the town of Fairfax.

The meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.