Posted: Mar 20, 2020 11:56 AMUpdated: Mar 20, 2020 12:08 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Election Board office in Bartlesville is open.

Secretary Yvonne House said all voters need to do is tell the on-duty deputy that they have business to conduct in the Election Board. Oklahomans who want to change party affiliation, must submit their change no later than Tuesday, March 31st.

Voters may change their party affiliation online using the OK Voter Portal at elections.ok.gov/ovp or by completing a new Voter Registration Application.

House reminds voters that no party changes are allowed between April 1st and August 31st during an even-numbered year. She said if the Board receives your request after March 31st, they are required by law to hold that request and process it in September.

Oklahoma has three recognized parties: Democrat, Republican, and Libertarian.

In Oklahoma, voters must be a registered member of a party in order to vote in that party’s primary election. Independents are permitted to participate in a primary election, only if a party officially requests its elections be opened to Independent voters. Currently, only the Democratic Party allows Independents to vote in its primary elections.

All registered voters, regardless of political affiliation, can vote for any candidate during a General Election.

Voter Registration Applications can be downloaded from the State Election Board website at: elections.ok.gov.

Applications are also available at the Washington County Election Board located at 420 S. Johnstone Ave., Room 101. Office hours are 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. For questions, contact the County Election Board at 918-337-2850 or washingtoncounty@elections.ok.gov