Posted: Mar 20, 2020 1:02 PMUpdated: Mar 20, 2020 1:02 PM

Ty Loftis

All Oklahoma schools will be closed for the next two weeks due to the concerns of the coronavirus. Dewey Superintendent Vince Vincent says one of the major problems with schools being closed is students not being able to get daily meals that they rely upon. Vincent says they are doing what they are can to help families and his students out the best they can.

Vincent thanks Dewey parents for responding to a survey they sent home in response to how to deal with the meal problem.

To get more information on this program, search Dewey Public Schools on Facebook.