Posted: Mar 20, 2020 1:34 PMUpdated: Mar 20, 2020 2:48 PM

Max Gross

The Dewey Fire Department confirmed a structure fire at Jesse’s Auto Body. The location is at Lake Shore and Highway 75. Emergency officials from multiple agencies are responding at the scene. The fire was contained by DFD and the other responding agencies. The area on Highway 75 was closed for just over an hour before re-opening prior to 4 p.m.