Posted: Mar 20, 2020 3:07 PMUpdated: Mar 20, 2020 3:34 PM

Max Gross

Charges were filed against four people who were involved in the Tuesday murder of Charles Bethel from Shidler. Omar Marano was charged with murder in the first degree. He is being held on a $500,000 bond. Amber Hall, Cynthia Fish and Austin Prater each picked up a felony count of conspiracy. All three remain in the Washington County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

Affidavits allege that the three conspired to lure Bethel to a home on Maple Avenue. It is alleged that Bethel offered methamphetamine to Hall in exchange for sex. Once at the home is it claimed that Marano beat Bethel several times with a hollow baseball bat. Bethel refused medical attention and was taken back to his home in Shidler by a roommate. The next morning he was found dead.

The Bartlesville Police Department and Osage County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident.