Posted: Mar 20, 2020 3:14 PMUpdated: Mar 20, 2020 3:14 PM

Ty Loftis

During Friday morning's capitol call with Oklahoma Senator Julie Daniels, she said people should be encouraged by the strides they are making at the state level regarding numbers of tests being passed out to those in need.

Daniels went on to say that cooperation between the government and the private sector will help the problem we currently face.

There are currently 49 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state of Oklahoma.